Korea Investment CORP Sells 103,320 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,320 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Nutrien worth $50,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $100.68.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

