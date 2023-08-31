Korea Investment CORP Sells 108,945 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,945 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $44,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,684,000 after acquiring an additional 169,012 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $9,981,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 142.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,086,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,198,000 after acquiring an additional 147,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

