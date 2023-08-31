Korea Investment CORP Sells 202,268 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202,268 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

