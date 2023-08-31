KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Up 0.8%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. 5,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Get KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBOR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.