Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 1,547,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $349,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $3,077,140. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

