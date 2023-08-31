Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.41. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 5,221 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $967.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.74 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

