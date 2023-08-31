KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €55.10 ($59.89) and last traded at €54.50 ($59.24). 3,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.30 ($59.02).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.19 and its 200-day moving average is €58.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

