Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Down 2%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 580,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,676,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.