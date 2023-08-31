Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Down 2%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 580,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,676,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl
Kyndryl Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.