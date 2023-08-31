Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.14-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Down 22.5 %

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 144,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $258.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lands’ End by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

