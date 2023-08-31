Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.10. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 311 shares traded.
Lavoro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lavoro
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.