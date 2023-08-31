Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183,972 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Leidos worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

