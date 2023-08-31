Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Life & Banc Split Stock Performance
LBS stock opened at C$8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.33. The firm has a market cap of C$287.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.84. Life & Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.70.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
