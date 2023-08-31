Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

LBS stock opened at C$8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.33. The firm has a market cap of C$287.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.84. Life & Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.70.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.