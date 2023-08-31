Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells $1,835,000.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 218,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,607. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $560.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
