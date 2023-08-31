Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells $1,835,000.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 218,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,607. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $560.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.