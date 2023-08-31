Lisa Brezonik Purchases 4,900 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Brezonik acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at $202,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
BWB stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
