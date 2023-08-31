LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Lessened by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ remained flat at $53.47 during midday trading on Thursday. 198,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

