Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $451.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.02. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

