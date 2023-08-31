Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $36,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L

Loews Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.