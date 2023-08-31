Loopring (LRC) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $248.45 million and $7.40 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,547,705 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.