LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO James E. Galeese Sells 7,155 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $112,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LSI Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 196,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,469. The firm has a market cap of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32.
LSI Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 22.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
