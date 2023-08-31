LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO James E. Galeese Sells 7,155 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $112,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 196,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,469. The firm has a market cap of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in LSI Industries by 303.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 326,955 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 162.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 486,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 101.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 279,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on LYTS

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.