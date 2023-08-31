Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $415.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.27.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,668. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

