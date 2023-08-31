Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-$2.190 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.10-$12.17 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $381.26. 2,916,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,768. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.03.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $216,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.