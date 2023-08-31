Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.10-$12.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.510-$9.570 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.23-$2.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.26. 3,062,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.00 and its 200 day moving average is $358.03. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

