Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. 5,660,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 27,372,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

