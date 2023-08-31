Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 373.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

MDGL opened at $178.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.