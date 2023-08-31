Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

