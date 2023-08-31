Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.60 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,977.44 or 1.00078262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.