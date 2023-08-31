Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $2,397,854.25 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.62. 3,548,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $208.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
