Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $2,397,854.25 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.62. 3,548,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $208.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

