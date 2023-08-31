Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Marathon Oil worth $52,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

