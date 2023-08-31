Mark S. Bartlett Sells 4,928 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.82. 171,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,443. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $187.94. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.