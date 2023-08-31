Mark S. Bartlett Sells 4,928 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FTI Consulting Stock Performance
Shares of FCN stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.82. 171,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,443. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $187.94. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCN
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
