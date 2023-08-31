Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 9,690 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.82. 1,551,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.