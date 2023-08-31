Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 9,812 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE CVS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,818,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

