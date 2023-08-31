Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 164,829 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 429.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $31,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DRI traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 873,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,188. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

