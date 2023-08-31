Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $190.51. 1,891,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.