Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.22% of First Citizens BancShares worth $31,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,360.40. 84,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,360.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

