Martingale Asset Management L P Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 16.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in AutoZone by 31.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in AutoZone by 505.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AutoZone by 72.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

AZO traded down $31.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,531.33. 136,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,483.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,510.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

