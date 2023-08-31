Martingale Asset Management L P Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $33,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 69,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,056,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,848 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,861,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after purchasing an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

