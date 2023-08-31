Martingale Asset Management L P Has $37.60 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,911 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,477. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.