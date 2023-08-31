Martingale Asset Management L P Has $39.52 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $39,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RSG traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.13. 1,190,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

