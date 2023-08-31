Martingale Asset Management L P Has $43.54 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $43,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.44. 1,453,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average of $217.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

