Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.68. 5,523,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $248.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

