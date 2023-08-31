Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.40. 3,095,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

