Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 30,505 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $34,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.8 %

ADM traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

