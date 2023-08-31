Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.09. 309,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,392. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.