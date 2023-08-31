Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,298 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $41,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 13.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock worth $7,942,947 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MCK traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.41 and a 200 day moving average of $386.36. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.