Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,407 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $28,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. 801,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.25%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

