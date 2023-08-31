Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,206 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $39,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,096 shares of company stock worth $57,353,229. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.89. 897,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.