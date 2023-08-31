Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 908 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.64. The stock had a trading volume of 864,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

