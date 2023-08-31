Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

