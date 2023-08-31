Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

TXN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,854. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

