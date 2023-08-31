Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $412.64. 2,519,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,329. The stock has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.